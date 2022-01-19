Prep Basketball: College View defeats Heartland

Lincoln College View (Nebraska) basketball defeated Heartland Christian in a boys and girls doubleheader Tuesday night. The girls lost 49-17 and the boys lost 56-47 in overtime.

In the boys game, College View took a 13-12 lead in the first quarter before Heartland look a 22-21 lead by halftime. Heartland looked like it was going to pull away, taking a 34-26 lead into the third quarter.

But, College view went on a 21-13 run in the third quarter to tie the game at 47-47 by the end of regulation. College View held Heartland scoreless in OT and scored nine points to take the win.

Sophomore Matt Stile led Heartland with 24 points and senior Anthony Khol scored 16. Khol also hauled in 11 rebounds to record a double-double.

The girls team trailed 10-5 after the first quarter, 22-7 at halftime and 45-10 by the end of the third. Heartland outscored College View 7-4 in the fourth quarter.

Sophomore Vanessa Nava led Heartland with six points and sophomore Mckenna McCord tallied five. Nava also grabbed seven rebounds and swiped six steals.

Heartland Christian will be in action next on Friday at Omaha Cornerstone.