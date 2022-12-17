 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
PREP BASKETBALL

PREP BASKETBALL: Friday basketball scoreboard

Girls Basketball

St. Albert 48, Shenandoah 34: St. Albert used a strong second and third quarter to pull away on Friday in the MAC Shootout to stay undefeated. 

Both teams were tied at 8-8 after the first quarter, St. Albert took a 24-19 lead after the second quarter and extended its lead to 39-28 in the third. The Saintes outscored the Fillies 9-6 in the fourth quarter. 

Ella Klusman scored a team-high 16 points and Lily Krohn added 12 in the win. 

St. Albert is now 8-0 on the season. 

Lewis Central 49, Atlantic 34: Lewis Central trailed by six points after the first quarter, but used a strong second quarter to take the lead for the rest of the game.

Atlantic led 15-9 after the first quarter before Lewis Central captured a 30-20 lead by halftime. The Titans extended their lead to 41-30 in the third quarter and outscored the Trojans 8-4 in the fourth. 

Lucy Scott scored 16 points to lead LC.  Lewis Central is now 4-2 on the season. 

Sioux City Heelan 72, Thomas Jefferson 28: Sioux City Heelan jumped out to an early lead and never looked back. 

Heelan led 24-7 after the first quarter, 43-11 at halftime and 57-20 after three quarters. Heelan outscored Jefferson 15-8 in the fourth quarter. 

Taryn Gant led the Yellow Jackets with seven points. 

T.J. is now 0-7 on the season. 

Treynor 90, IKM-Manning 32: Clara Tieland dropped 37 points to lead Treynor to a road victory on Friday night. Her 37 points was a school record for single-game points. 

Treynor led 27-11 after the first quarter, 47-18 at halftime and 74-25 after three quarters. Treynor outscored IKM-Manning 16-7 in the fourth quarter. 

Nora Konz added 21 points. 

Tri-Center 40, Missouri Valley 32: Tri-Center used a hot start to earn a win on the road on Friday. 

The Trojans led 13-5 after the first quarter, 18-12 at halftime and 25-19 after three quarter. Tri-Center outscored Missouri Valley 15-13 in the final quarter. 

Junior Taylor Kenkel led the Trojans with 11 points, junior Cassidy Cunningham grabbed seven rebounds and sophomore  Quincey Schneckloth dished out three assists. 

Tri-Center is now 4-3 on the season. 

Underwood 55, Audubon 27: Underwood went on a 22-2 run in the second quarter to second the dominant road victory on Friday. 

Both teams were tied 12-12 after the first quarter, Underwood led 34-14 at halftime and extended its lead to 47-22 in the third quarter. Underwood outscored Audubon 8-5 in the fourth quarter. 

Alizabeth Jacobsen scored a team-high 14 points for the Eagles and Kinsley Ferguson contributed 11. 

Underwood is now 5-2. 

Boys

Abraham Lincoln 78, Sioux City West 63: Abraham Lincoln used a strong third quarter to pick up the road win on Friday. 

A.L. led 14-13 after the first quarter, before SC West captured a 35-34 lead by halftime. The Lynx went on a 26-11 run in the third quarter to take a 60-46 lead and outscored the Wolverines 18-17 in the final quarter. 

Cole Arnold led Abraham Lincoln with 18 points, Mathok Mathok finished with 17, Jayden Calabro totaled 16 and Creighton Bracker totaled 16.

Abraham Lincoln is now 5-0 on the season.  

Lewis Central 54, Atlantic 50: LC trailed by six points entering the final quarter, but rallied back to earn the home victory on Friday night. 

Atlantic led 14-11 after the first quarter, 25-21 at halftime and 39-33 after three quarters. The Titans outscored the Trojans 21-11 in the final quarter. 

Owen Thomas led the Titans with 14 points and Nash Paulson added 12. 

Lewis Central is now 4-2 on the season. 

St. Albert 77, Shenandoah 38: St. Albert got off to a hot start and never looked back in the MAC Shootout on Friday. 

St. Albert led 20-6 after the first quarter, 44-15 at halftime and 59-30 after three quarters. St. Albert outscored Shenandoah 18-8 in the fourth quarter. 

Colin Lillie scored 14 points, Nicholas Ballenger totaled 13, Luke Wettengel tallied 13 and Owen Wise finished with 12. 

St. Albert is now 2-4 on the season. 

SC Heelan 57, Thomas Jefferson 27: No stats or score by quarter were available for the game. 

Thomas Jefferson is now 0-8 on the season. 

Tri-Center 50, Missouri Valley 44: Tri-Center overcame a slow first half in a road victory on Friday. 

Missouri Valley led 12-10 after the first quarter and 23-16 at halftime, before Tri-Center took a 32-31 lead by the end of the third quarter. The Trojans outscored the big Reds 18-13 in the fourth quarter. 

Michael Turner led Tri-Center with 27 points, Kent Elliott added 13 and Christian Dahir finished with 10. Dahir and Elliott both recorded double-doubles grabbing 15 and 13 rebounds respectively. Turner dished out a team-high six assists. 

Tri-Center is now 4-2 on the season. 

Glenwood 82, Creston 67: Glenwood pulled away in the fourth quarter to earn a road win on Friday. 

Glenwood led 18-15 after the first quarter, 40-34 at halftime and 57-55 after three quarter. The Rams outscored the Panthers 25-12 in the fourth quarter. 

Risto Lappala scored a team-high 26 points, Caden Johnson finished with 14, Gavin Schau added 11 and Logyn Eckheart totaled 11. 

Johnson earned a double-double, dishing out 11 assists. 

Underwood 63, Audubon 44: Underwood picked up a road victory on Friday, outscoring Audubon in three of the four quarters. 

Underwood led 12-9 after the first quarter, 27-19 at halftime and 38-32 after three quarters. The Eagles outscored the Wheelers 63-44 in the final quarter. 

Jack Vanfossan scored 14 points, Owen Larsen added 14 points and Mason Boothby totaled 13. 

Underwood is now 4-1 on the season. 

AHSTW 57, Logan-Magnolia 24: Kyle Sternberg recorded a double-double to lead AHSTW to a victory in the MAC Shootout. He scored a team-high 19 points and grabbed 11 rebounds. 

Luke Sternberg added 11 points and Brayden Lund totaled 10. 

AHSTW is now 6-0 on the season. 

IKM-Manning 49, Treynor 48: Treynor fell in overtime on the road on Friday. 

Treynor led 13-10 after the first quarter, trailed 21-10 at halftime, led 34-33 after three quarters and was tied 46-46 at the end of regulation. IKM-Manning outscored Treynor 3-2 in overtime. 

Jace Tams led Treynor with 23 points. 

Treynor is now 5-2 on the season.

