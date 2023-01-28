PREP BASKETBALL: Friday night area scoreboard

AHSTW 64, Logan-Magnolia 41

Brayden Lund led the Vikings with 21 points, and both Cole Scheffler and Kyle Sternberg were in double figures as the Vikings continued their winning ways.

AHSTW (16-1) 17;14;20;13 – 64

Lo-Ma (2-16) 12;9;7;13 – 41

Thomas Jefferson 62, LeMars 58

A big fourth quarter vaulted the Yellow Jackets to their second win of the season to end a six-game losing streak.

LeMars (3-11) 21;12;12;13 – 58

Thomas Jefferson (2-15) 21-7;12;22 – 62

Abraham Lincoln 75, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 52

The Lynx gradually ran away from the Warriors and dominated the third quarter.

Sergeant Bluff-Luton (9-6) 7;11;13;21 – 52

Abraham Lincoln (11-4) 13;19;27;16 – 75

Treynor 61, IKM-Manning 25

Juniors Jace Tams and Ethan Konz combined for 33 points as the Cardinals cruised to a bounce-back win after a loss to Tri-Center.

IKM-Manning (9-8) 5;6;8;6 – 25

Treynor (11-5) 23;15;14;9 – 61

Underwood 74, Audubon 46

The Eagles cruised on senior night, but it was juniors Mason Boothby (20 points) and Jack Vanfossan – 15-point, 14-rebound double-double – leading the way.

Audubon (5-13) 14;10;14;8 – 46

Underwood (14-2) 17;22;18;17 – 74

East Mills 58, Riverside 55

27 points from Grady Jeppesen weren’t enough as the Bulldogs late fourth-quarter push came up short.

East Mills (16-2) 17;15;14;12 – 58

Riverside (5-12) 12;10;14;19 – 55

Girls

Lewis Central 75, Kuemper Catholic 43

The 4A No. 13 Titans were led by 28 points by Lucy Scott and a double-double by Brooke Larsen (14 points, 10 rebounds) to a comfortable win.

Lewis Central (12-3) 21;14;19;21 – 75

Kuemper Catholic (10-7) 10;13;5;15 – 43

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 57, Abraham Lincoln 45

The Lynx couldn’t overcome a double-double by Warriors senior Payton Hardy (24 points, 12 rebounds).

Sergeant Bluff-Luton (8-7) 20;16;5;16 – 57

Abraham Lincoln (9-7) 13;13;10;9 – 45

LeMars 61, Thomas Jefferson 22

The Yellow Jackets quickly fell behind after scoring just three points in the first quarter, trailing by 22 at halftime.

LeMars (10-7) 14;17;13;17 – 61

Thomas Jefferson (2-14) 3;6;9;4 – 22

Atlantic 48, St. Albert 35

The 1A No. 7 Saintes fought back to trim a double-digit deficit to just three heading into the fourth, but a big rally by the No. 14 Trojans sunk the Saintes.

St. Albert (15-3) 10;7;13;5 – 35

Atlantic (14-4) 11;16;6;15 – 48

Logan-Magnolia 51, AHSTW 39

Ahead by three at the break, the Lady Vikes couldn’t slow down Panthers Mya Moss and Marki Bertelsen, who scored 18 points each. Ellie Peterson led AHSTW with 16 points.

AHSTW (8-11) 13;10;10;6 – 39

Lo-Ma (13-4) 14;6;16;15 – 51

Treynor 63, IKM-Manning 20

A 28-2 first quarter for the No. 8 Cardinals put the game out of reach early.

IKM-Manning (5-12) 2;8;2;8 – 20

Treynor 28;19;14;2 – 63

Tri-Center 51, Missouri Valley 28

A double-double by Alexis Flaharty (10 points, 11 rebounds) and double-digit points from Taylor Kenkel and Quincey Schneckloth led the Trojans to a comfortable win.

Missouri Valley (2-15) 3;11;6;8 – 28

Tri-Center 11;15;15;10 – 51

Sioux City East 61, Glenwood 55

The 4A No. 14 Rams couldn’t overcome an eight-point halftime deficit, even with 33 points from Jenna Hopp, as the 5A No. 11 Black Raiders picked up a big win.

Sioux City East (13-2) 10;14;20;17 – 61

Glenwood (11-6) 9;7;22;17 – 55