Prep Basketball: Glenwood, AHSTW, Underwood, Treynor all in action

Boys Basketball

AHSTW 58, Underwood 30

AHSTW outscored Underwood 37-12 in the second half to pull away for a 58-30 victory on Thursday night at home.

The AHSTW Vikings led 11-8 after the first quarter, 21-18 at halftime and 40-22 after three quarter. The Vikings finished the game on an 18-8 run.

Junior Kyle Sternberg led AHSTW with 18 points and freshman Luke Sternberg added 10.

Sophomore Maston Boothby scored a team-high 11 points for Underwood.

Treynor 64, Missouri Valley 36

Treynor jumped out to a 20-point lead in the first quarter and never looked back in a 64-36 win at home.

The Cardinals led 27-6 after the first, 40-14 at halftime and 53-23 after three quarter. The Big Reds outscored them 13-11 in the final eight minutes.

Treynor shot 49% from the field and hit seven 3s.

Sophomore Jace Tams scored a team-high 18 points, senior Davin Rucker added nine, junior Ethan Rickerson scored nine and sophomore Caleb Cooper tallied nine.

Carroll Kuemper 62, Glenwood 55

Glenwood gave up seven 3s and 15 points from the free throw line in a 62-55 home loss.

The Rams only connected on four shots from behind the arc and went 7 of 9 from the charity stripe.

Kuemper led 17-12 after the first quarter, 28-20 at halftime and 46-34 after three quarters. Glenwood rallied and outscored Kuemper 21-16 in the final eight minutes but it was too little, too late.

Girls Basketball

Underwood 65, AHSTW 45

Underwood held a nine-point lead headed into the fourth quarter, but ended the game on a 16-4 run to seal the 65-45 win on the road.

The Eagles led 19-13 after the first quarter and 37-24 at halftime before AHSTW closed the gap to 50-41.

Junior Leah Hall led Underwood with 18 points after making four 3s.

Junior Aliyah Humphrey scored 14, sophomore Alizabeth Jacobssen finished with 13 and Kendra Kuck added 11.

Sophomore Delaney Goshorn led AHSTW with 20 points, junior Ellie Peterson added 13 and sophomore Ella Langer tallied 10.

Treynor 54, Missouri Valley 14

Treynor held a 21-0 lead after the first quarter and soared to a 54-14 win at home.

The Cardinals led 36-4 at halftime, 44-8 after three quarters and outscored the Lady Reds 10-6 in the final quarter.

Senior Emma Flathers led the team with 14 points, sophomore Alexa Schwartz scored nine, junior Clara Teigland finished with seven and senior Brooklyn Sedlak tallied seven.

Glenwood 60, Kuemper Catholic 28

Glenwood started the game on a 20-0 run in a 60-28 win at home. The Rams shot 45% from the field and tallied 13 steals.

Senior Madison Camden scored a team-high 13 points, senior Abby Hughes added 12, senior Brynlee Arnold totaled 11 and junior Jenna Hopp scored 10.