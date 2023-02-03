Glenwood hit two late threes and four free throws in the final two minutes to hold off Class 1A No. 6 St. Albert 49-45 on Thursday night in Glenwood.

“St. Albert is a great team, and they’re going to be a tough out in the postseason,” Rams coach Brian Rasmussen said. “They did a good job as we didn’t shoot the ball well, and that’s a testament to their defense. We had some good looks too, and some shots just didn’t go down, but fortunately, we still hit enough timely shots and shot really well from the free throw line.”

The Rams and Saintes battled back and forth all night through the first half as the Saintes took a two-point lead after one quarter as Lilly Krohn hit a three before the buzzer. However, the Rams made up that ground to tie the game as these two teams went into the locker room.

Neither team was able to break that tie for the first three minutes of the third quarter. Where the Rams pulled in front for a slime, one-point lead

The two teams kept pace with each other until the final minutes of the game when Kate Hughes hit a three, and Lauren Hughes hit a trey of her own on the next possession to put the Rams ahead for good. Hopp sank four free throws in the final seconds to ice the game.

“We never really got into an offensive flow until those final couple of minutes,” Hopp said. “We weren’t shooting well behind the arc all game, but we found a way and got a couple of big ones to fall late, we hit our free throws all night, and that’s what changed the game for us.”

Hopp led the Rams with a double-double of 23 points and 17 rebounds. The South Dakota State commit had seven steals on the night as well. Kate Hughes scored another 10 for the Rams.

Missy Evezic led St. Albert with 24 points, and Lilly Krohn had eight for the Saintes.

Glenwood will now prepare for another key Hawkeye 10 game on Tuesday when they head to Lewis Central for a 7:30 p.m. game. St. Albert will look to halt its three-game skid on Saturday when they host Class 2A No. 10 Treynor at 2 p.m.

St. Albert (15-5) 13 12 8 12 – 45

Glenwood (12-7) 11 14 10 14 – 49

Boys

An 18-3 run in the second quarter helped Glenwood pull away and fend off St. Albert on Thursday night for a 74-58 Hawkeye 10 Conference win.

“We got that big run, but you got to give a lot of credit to St. Albert,” Rams coach Curt Schulte said. “Every time we would go on a run, they’d come back, and hit a three and stay within reach. We weren’t able to shake them until midway through that fourth quarter. It’s always good to win at home, especially on senior night.”

The Falcons hit their first four treys of the night to take an early 12-6 lead with 3:39 left in the first quarter. The Rams, however, came back with an answer in the form of a 6-0 run to tie the game at 12 each.

The Falcons would score the next four to regain the lead, but the Rams sank a late three to get back within a point.

That trey to end the first quarter was the beginning of an 18-3 run to put the Rams up by as much as 11 midway through the second quarter and would take a 39-27 lead at the break.

Glenwood’s offense kept clicking in the third quarter as the Rams went ahead by as much as 16 points late in the quarter. The Falcons got back within eight early in the fourth quarter, but the Rams put the Falcons away with an 8-0 run midway through the fourth.

The Rams were able to establish that run thanks to creating some baskets in or around the paint.

“Last game I didn’t play because of an ankle injury, but as I saw and watched that game I realized that I could really do some work in the paint because we had the size advantage,” Eckheart said. “My teammates just kept looking for me or Risto, and I have to thank our guards for getting the ball to us.”

“We kept the deficit at eight to 12 points range, and we just kept looking for that breakthrough, and the guys finally got it,” Schulte added. “Overall the kids played hard, the kids played well, defensively I thought we were really good tonight. I’m really proud of their efforts.”

Eckheart led the Rams with 19 points and seven rebounds. Zac Kelsey added 17 for the Rams and Risto Lappala had 15. Nick Ballenger led the Falcons with 17 points, Jackson Lehnen had 14, and Collin Lillie added 13.

The Rams will return on Friday, Feb. 10 to travel to Denison-Schleswig for a 7:30 p.m. game. St. Albert will host Treynor on Saturday for a 4 p.m. tip-off.

St. Albert (3-16) 16 11 19 15 – 58

Glenwood (13-5) 15 24 15 20 – 74