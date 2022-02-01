Prep Basketball: Heartland boys beat Brownell-Talbot, girls fall

Heartland boys and girls basketball were in action on Tuesday night at home against Omaha Brownell-Talbot. The boys used a 21-4 run in the second quarter to win 66-56, but the girls fell 43-12.

In the boys game, the teams were tied at 14 apiece after the first quarter before Heartland jumped out to a 35-18 lead. The Eagles stretched the deficit to 52-29 by the end of the third.

The Raiders tried to rally in the fourth and outscored the Eagles 27-14 in the final eight minutes but it was too little, too late.

Junior Colton Brennan led Heartland with 21 points, senior Anthony Kohl scored 20, sophomore Matt Stile finished with 12 and junior Luke Anderson added 10.

Kohl dished out four assists and Stile grabbed 14 rebounds.

In the girls game, the Raiders outscored the Eagles 13-0 in the first quarter and led 23-2 at halftime. Brownell-Talbot extended its lead to 33-5 by the end of the third and outscored Heartland 10-7 in the fourth.

Freshman Kaylee Johnson scored a team-high four points, junior Mady Jundt added three, sophomore Mckenna McCord and freshman Grace Steinmetz talled two each and sophomore Vanessa Nava contributed one.

Heartland 13 21 17 14 -- 66

Brownell-Talbot 14 4 11 27 -- 56

Heartland 0 2 3 7 -- 12

Brownell-Talbot 13 10 10 10 -- 43