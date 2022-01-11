Prep Basketball: Heartland boys snaps skid, girls fall at Cedar Bluffs

Heartland Christian boys basketball snapped a four-game losing skid on Tuesday night at home against Cedar Bluffs (Nebraska) with a 58-25 victory.

The Eagles soared out to a 14-4 lead in the first quarter and took a 30-7 lead into halftime.

Cedar Bluffs started to find some rhythm in the third but still trailed 45-20 after three quarters. Heartland closed the game out on a 13-5 run.

Junior Colton Brennan led the Eagles with 16 points, sophomore Matt Stile scored 13, and senior Anthony Kohl finished with 10.

Stile recorded a double-double grabbing 10 rebounds.

The Heartland girls did not have the same success, falling 43-25.

The Eagle led 8-5 after eight minutes, but the Wildcats went on a 14-4 run to take a 19-12 lead into the break.

Cedar Bluffs extended the lead to 30-21 in the third and finished the game on a 13-4 run.

Sophomore Vanessa Nava and Mady Jundt led Heartland with eight point each.

Heartland Christian is in action next with the girls game starting at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday at home against Whiting. The boys will tip after the girls.