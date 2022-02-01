Prep Basketball: Jackets fall at Sioux City Heelan

Thomas Jefferson boys and girls basketball lost a pair of games at Sioux City Heelan on Tuesday night. The boys lost 81-48 and the girls fell 63-18.

The Bishop Heelan girls are ranked No. 1 in class 4A.

In the boys game, the Crusaders led 38-26 at halftime before finding their rhythm in the second half.

"We really got after it," T.J. head coach Donnie Johnson said. "They played hard, like normal. Heelan's size got to us. They kind of got us in foul trouble. ... They got a couple second-chance points and that really hurt."

The girls offense struggled in the first half.

T.J. trailed 27-0 after the first quarter, 38-4 at halftime and 54-14 after three quarters.

The Crusaders outscored the Yellow Jackets 9-4 in the final quarter.

The boys are now 1-15 after the loss and the girls are 1-18.

Both teams are in action next on Friday night against Sioux City North at the Mid-American Center as part of the MAC Shootout. The girls game tips at 7 p.m. and the boys tip at 8:30 p.m.

Thomas Jefferson (1-18) 0 4 10 4 -- 18

No. 1 Bishop Heelan (16-2) 27 11 16 9 -- 63