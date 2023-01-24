PREP BASKETBALL: Lynx Basketball completes season sweep over Yellow Jackets

Abraham Lincoln used two first-quarter runs to pull ahead and seize control of the game quickly en route to a 70-35 win.

The two first-quarter runs were exactly what Lynx coach Jason Isaacson wanted to see after taking on a Yellow Jacket team that hit nine three in the first half of their last game. Setting the tempo was just want the Lynx wanted.

“That’s a dangerous team,” Lynx coach Jason Isaacson said. “We really made an emphasis on defending the three-point line and being really good with our help side defense to disrupt them. Offensively, when we play selfless like we did tonight, we can be really good.”

The Lynx started the game on an 8-0 run to quickly take the lead. The Yellow Jackets hung around a bit and found themselves down nine with about two minutes to go in the first quarter until the Lynx went on an 11-0 run to push the lead to 20 points, 26-6 after the first quarter.

The Lynx scored the first six points of the second quarter. However, the Yellow Jackets didn’t let the lead grow much bigger as some steals and fastbreaks started bringing the Jacket’s offense to life.

The Lynx continued to extend their lead as they outscored the Jackets 19-6 in the third quarter and had their offense rolling inside and out all night long.

“We were trying to get the ball in the paint,” Matt Mathok said. “Whenever they came and doubled, I knew I could kick it out and one of my teammates was going to get a look at an open three.”

“Now we got to go get another big one on Friday and then next week is another big week with Sioux City East and West and Valley. We know we got some big games ahead.”

“An emphasis for us is always going to be to get Matt touches when we can,” Isaacson said. “Usually other teams have to do something defensively that going to open it up for other players and that’s what you saw at times tonight.”

Mathok and Jayden Calabro co-led the Lynx with 16 points each, and Creighton Bracker had 13 points. Timothy Calabro led the Yellow Jackets with 12 points.

The Lynx will be back on Friday against Sergeant Bluff-Luton at 7 p.m.

Abraham Lincoln (10-4) 26 18 19 7 – 70

Thomas Jefferson (1-15) 6 16 6 7 – 35

Lynx offense outpowers Yellow Jackets

The Lynx girls hit the gas from the tip-off, with a 23-3 run to span through the first quarter and rolled through the night for a Missouri River Conference win 70-25 at the Thomas Jefferson Activities Center.

“We talked about coming in here and starting things quickly and getting stops defensively, and we did that well,” Lynx coach Chad Schaa said. “We shot the ball really well in that first half, inside and outside the arc, we shot the ball really well. When you shoot like that it’s a snowball effect, when one of the players gets going everyone starts playing at that level of confidence, and that’s exactly what we did, we built off each other today.”

The Lynx kept pouring it on in the second quarter, the Yellow Jackets showed some life late in the quarter with a 6-0 spurt as they tried to get their offense going, but AL’s Megan Elam converted a rare four-point play and Emily Pomernackas sank another three right before the half to end the first half on a 7-0 run

Three Lynx had 10 points or better by halftime. Thus Schaa and his players were very pleased with how their offense went in the first half as Jeena Carle had 10 points, Pomernacaks 11, and Elam had 14.

“Whenever I wasn’t able to get a good look at the hoop, I was able to kick it out, and I know my teammates are going to hit those shots,” Carle said. “Everyone really pushed themselves today, and it really showed with the score.”

The second half brought more of the same as the Lynx maintained the lead through the third quarter and extended it further in the fourth.

Jeena Carle led all scorers with 21 points. Megan Elam added another 15 points for the Lynx, and Emily Pomernackas scored 14 points for the Lynx.

Taryn Gant led the Yellow Jackets with 16 points.

“We just had a really good rhythm going offensively tonight,” Schaa said. “We really needed a night like this where we shot the ball well. We’ve struggled a bit as of late, but we found the right way to shoot the ball tonight. Everyone hits some shots tonight.”

The Lynx will be back in action on Friday when they host Sergeant Bluff-Luton on Friday at 5:30 p.m. The Yellow Jackets play again on Friday where they will host LeMars at 5:30 p.m.

Abraham Lincoln (9-6) 23 26 8 14 – 70

Thomas Jefferson (2-13) 3 6 10 6 – 25