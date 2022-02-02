 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
PREP BASKETBALL

Prep Basketball: MAC Shootout takes center stage

schedule.png
COURTESY GLENWOOD ATHLETICS

The 16th annual MAC shootout will be held Thursday through Friday at the Mid-American Center in Council Bluffs.

The tournament will feature 12 teams from the Council Bluffs coverage area, nine teams from Nebraska and other games featuring teams from Western Iowa. 

One of the marquee matchups will feature the Glenwood girls and Fremont, Nebraska. 

Glenwood is ranked No. 3 in Class 4A and was ranked No. 1 last week before losing to Sioux City East. Fremont is ranked No. 2 in Class A by the Omaha World-Herald.  

Here is the schedule for the MAC Shootout.

Thursday 

3 p.m. (Boys) - Heartland Christian vs Griswold 

4:30 p.m. (Girls) - Underwood vs Fremont Mills 

6 p.m. (Boys) - Underwood vs Fremont Mills

7:30 p.m. (Girs) - Class 3A No. 3 Sergeant Bluff-Luton vs South Sioux City

Friday 

2:30 p.m. (Girls) - Class 1A No. 11 Stanton vs Conestoga 

4:00 p.m. (Boys) - Stanton vs Conestoga

5:30 p.m. (Boys) - Clarinda vs Nebraska City

7 p.m. (Girls) - Thomas Jefferson vs Sioux City North 

8:30 p.m. (Boys) - Thomas Jefferson vs Sioux City North 

Saturday 

10 a.m. (Girls) - St. Albert vs Class 2A No. 4 Treynor 

11:30 a.m. (Boys) - St. Albert vs Treynor 

1 p.m. (Girls) - Lewis Central vs Blair 

2:30 p.m. (Boys) - Lewis Central vs Elk Horn North 

4 p.m. (Girls) - Class 4A No. 3 Glenwood vs Class A No. 2 Fremont 

5:30 p.m. (Boys) - Glenwood vs Plattsmouth 

7 p.m. (Girls) - Abraham Lincoln vs Class B No. 2 Elkhorn North

