Multiple area teams triumphed in postseason play on Tuesday night.

Treynor 72 ACGC 45: Class 2A No. 7 Treynor sank 10 threes in the first half, 14 in the game to pull away and defeat the Chargers in Tuesday’s Class 2A Region 7 quarterfinal

“It’s kind of like hitting a baseball, once one guy gets a hit, another guy gets a hit, it’s contagious,” Cardinals coach Joe Chapman said. “We had several people hitting them, which is great, and we’re hard to guard that way. You can’t just zero in on one person. I can put four shooters, sometimes five shooters on the court at one time, they’re awful hard to defend.”

Defensively, the Cardinals’ press was “stifling” against the Chargers.

“I don’t know how many turnovers we created, but our press again was stifling,” Chapman added. “And we had 10 threes and 47 points at halftime, so we were rolling offensively. And defensively we just stayed solid, and we can work on rebounding a little bit more than we have, but other than that it was kind of what we’ve been doing the last couple of games.”

Clara Teigland led Treynor with 17 points, Nora Konz and Alexa Schwartz each aadded 15 points.

Treynor will advance to the semifinal round where they will host Nodaway Valley (18-4) on Friday at 7 p.m.

ACGC (12-11) 10;13;6;16 -- 45

Treynor (20-2) 26;21;18;7 -- 72

St. Albert 65 Lenox 30: Class 1A No. 7 St. Albert took a 1-point lead by the end of the first quarter to seize control and though the Tiger trimmed the lead down to just 11 by halftime, the Saintes boosted their lead into the 20s before the end of the third quarter and cruised to victory from there.

Ella Klusman led the Saintes with 16 points and Missy Evezic added another 13 points to go with seven rebounds in the win.

The Saintes move on to face East Mills on Friday in the regional semifinals at 7 p.m.

Lenox (12-10)112125– 30

St. Albert (16-6)1682219– 65

Tri-Center 59 CAM 47: The Trojans knocked off the Cougars in Anita to advance to the Class 1A Region 5 semifinals.

“One of the things we said at the beginning of the year was to continue to get better,” Trojans coach Derek Sonderland said. “If each kid continues to get better, our team will get better and with that will come some success. Obviously, this is a great win for us going into tournament time.”

Confidence continues to build for the Trojans heading into a tough matchup.

“I think our kids’ confidence is starting to build here in tournament time and starting to see some shots go in, so that’s helped our confidence,” Sonderland said. “Certainly a great team win, I don’t think there was one kid that really stood out over the others tonight, I thought some different kids got in foul trouble, (Meya) Wingert came in and did a good job off the bench for us. Overall just a good team win for us on the road against a very good CAM team that’s really well-coached by Joe Wollum.”

Taylor Kenkel led the way with 17 points, while Alexis Flaherty added 14 with six rebounds. Wingert scored 10.

The Trojans advance to take on Westwood (20-1) in the regional semifinals on Friday at 7 p.m.

Tri-Center (14-9) 16;21;12;10 -- 59

CAM (16-6) 8;17;14;8 -- 47

Boys

Lewis Central 53 Glenwood 48: The Titans earned a big win after a solid fourth quarter performance to pull ahead and fend off the Rams in Council Bluffs.

The Titans were led by Colby Souther who had a double-double of 14 points and 12 rebounds, Curtis Witte added another 13, and Nash Paulson scored 10 points to go with seven rebounds.

Glenwood (14-6)14;10;15;9 -- 48

Lewis Central (10-11) 11;15;12;15 -- 53