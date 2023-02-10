Underwood 81, ACGC 75 (OT)

The Eagles needed overtime, with Jack Vanfossan putting up a big near 20-20 double-double (21 points, 19 rebounds). Mason Boothby dished out eight assists and scored 14, while Josh Ravlin equaled the points and added five rebounds and five dimes.

Ahead most of the way – lead by six heading into the fourth quarter – Underwood was able to wrap the regular season with another win.

Underwood (18-3) 17;14;17;18;15 – 81

ACGC (13-8) 14;13;15;24;9 – 75

AHSTW 52, Denison-Schleswig 50 (OT)

In more of a defensive battle, the Vikings were also pushed to overtime by the Monarchs on the road. Like Underwood, AHSTW maintained their strong record by winning in a low-scoring extra period.

Brayden Lund had 16 points and six rebounds to lead the Vikes, and Kyle Sternberg had a double-double with 15 points and 12 rebounds.

AHSTW (18-2) 18;13;9;8;4 – 52

D-S (14-4) 11;15;15;7;2 – 50

Treynor 76, Greene County 45

The Cardinals cruised past the Rams with an offensive outburst in the first quarter.

No stats were reported.

Treynor (14-6) 29;1421;12 – 76

Greene Co. (9-11) 12;16;8;9 – 45

Riverside 67, Shenandoah 35

Grady Jepperson poured in 30 points and six rebounds as the Bulldogs dominated the hapless Mustangs with a huge first quarter.

Mason McCready added nine rebounds with five each of points, assists and steals, and Ayden Salais came just short of a double-double with nine points and eight assists.

Riverside (8-13) 18;14;18;17 – 67

Shenandoah (2-19) 3;9;10;13 – 35

Omaha Northwest 79, Thomas Jefferson 69

After an even first half that put TJ ahead by one, the Huskies shutdown the Yellow Jackets in the third quarter.

No player stats were reported.

TJ (3-18) 12;23;9;23 – 67

Omaha NW (3-16) 11;23;17;28 – 79

Girls

Class 1A Region 5 First Round

Tri-Center 63, West Harrison 29

The Trojans cruised past the out-matched Hawkeyes as Quincey Schneckloth led with 14 points, seven steals, three rebounds and four assists.

Cassidy Cunningham and Avilyn Killpack added 10 points each as Tri-Center advanced in region play.

West Harrison (3-20) 9;4;5;11 – 29

Tri-Center (13-9) 14;17;16;16 – 63

Class 1A Region 5 First Round

Riverside 43, Griswold 31

Adaline Martens and Ayla Richardson scored 12 points each, and Madison Kelley pulled down 14 rebounds as the Bulldogs came back from a slow start with a big second quarter.

Griswold (2-20) 10;6;4;11 – 31

Riverside (7-15) 7;17;6;13 – 43

Omaha Northwest 75, Thomas Jefferson 40

The Yellow Jackets were outscored by 27 over the middle quarters in a big defeat.

TJ (2-19) 9;9;12;10 – 40

Omaha NW (3-18) 14;21;27;13 – 75