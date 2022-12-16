PREP BASKETBALL: Riverside girls, Treynor boys earn wins

Riverside girls 28, Red Oak 12: Riverside won a defensive battle at home on Thursday after Elly Henderson scored 10 points, grabbed five rebounds, dished out two assists and swiped five steals.

Riverside is now 4-3 on the season.

Treynor boys 58, Nebraska City 35: Treynor jumped out to an early lead in the first quarter and never looked back during the MAC Shootout on Thursday.

Treynor led 22-10 after the first quarter, 32-19 at halftime and 45-24 after three quarters. The Cardinals outscored the Pioneers 13-11 in the fourth quarter.

Junior Jace Tams led Treynor with 17 points, junior Ethan Konz added 11 and senior Ethan Dickerson totaled 11.

Senior Alan Young grabbed nine rebounds and junior Karson Elwood dished out four assists.

Treynor is now 5-1 on the season.