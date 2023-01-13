 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Presented By Jennie Edmundson Sports Med
PREP BASKETBALL

PREP BASKETBALL: Riverside wins over Essex girls, Heartland boys

  • 0

Riverside hosted the Essex girls and Heartland Christian boys on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023. Here are a few plays from the boys game.

Riverside boys senior Aiden Bell knocked down eight three pointers in the first half as the Bulldogs waltzed past Heartland Christian on Thursday.

The game was over by halftime as the Bulldogs ran in front 43-8 behind Bell's 24 points.

The Eagles fought back with an 18-2 third quarter, as Matt Stile led the way, finishing with 16 points on 7-for-9 shooting from the field.

But Riverside put the game beyond doubt with a strong fourth quarter.

Heartland Christian (7-6) 4;4;18;8 -- 34

Riverside (4-7) 20;23;2;19 -- 64

Riverside girls 44, Essex 38

In the girls game, the Bulldogs had a big second quarter to erase an early deficit and didn't look back

People are also reading…

Essex (3-9) 10;8;12;8 -- 38

Riverside (5-7) 6;16;11;11 -- 44

Both teams are next in action at home against IKM-Manning on Friday, girls at 6 p.m., boys at 7:45.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Tennis star Naomi Osaka expecting first child

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert