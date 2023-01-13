PREP BASKETBALL: Riverside wins over Essex girls, Heartland boys

Riverside boys senior Aiden Bell knocked down eight three pointers in the first half as the Bulldogs waltzed past Heartland Christian on Thursday.

The game was over by halftime as the Bulldogs ran in front 43-8 behind Bell's 24 points.

The Eagles fought back with an 18-2 third quarter, as Matt Stile led the way, finishing with 16 points on 7-for-9 shooting from the field.

But Riverside put the game beyond doubt with a strong fourth quarter.

Heartland Christian (7-6) 4;4;18;8 -- 34

Riverside (4-7) 20;23;2;19 -- 64

Riverside girls 44, Essex 38

In the girls game, the Bulldogs had a big second quarter to erase an early deficit and didn't look back

Essex (3-9) 10;8;12;8 -- 38

Riverside (5-7) 6;16;11;11 -- 44

Both teams are next in action at home against IKM-Manning on Friday, girls at 6 p.m., boys at 7:45.