PREP BASKETBALL: Saintes shock Titans in defensive battle

In front of a packed gym, Class 1A No. 11 St. Albert Class and 4A No. 9 Lewis Central battled it out with two of the best defenses in the Hawkeye 10 on Friday night.

The Saintes allowed just two three-points makes for the Titans and only lost their lead one time in the game to defeat the Titans 46-38.

“These girls were locked in from the tip-off defensively tonight,” Saintes coach Dick Wettengel said. “Weh had a great understanding of the concept of what we wanted to do defensively and these girls executed it nearly to perfection. These girls played their butts off tonight.”

St. Albert got out to a quick 7-2 lead by the midway point of the first quarter and slugged it out for a 13-9 lead by the end of the first quarter. The Titans fought back to tie the game at 16-16 and eventually took an 18-17 lead.

However, the Saintes regained the lead with a 7-0 run, thus a 24-18 lead to close the first half.

The Saintes expanded their lead earlier in the third quarter by scoring the first five points to boost their lead up to 11 points midway through the quarter. The Titans trimmed the lead down to just six points again but ultimately found themselves down 34-26.

Looking for a dagger, junior Missy Evezic sank back-to-back shots in the paint to boost the Saintes’ lead up to 12 points, their largest lead of the game. The Titans immediately responded with a 6-0 to trim the lead down to six again, but that’s as close L.C. would get for the rest of the night, as Lily Krohn snagged a crucial steal midway through the fourth quarter and sank key free throws down the stretch to ice the game and keep the Saintes undefeated.

“I just saw the ball and went for it,” Krohn said. “I had good timing, drew the foul, and helped us pull away with some free throws.”

“Defensively, we were ready to go and we knew what we had to do and we did a great job executing the plan coach gave us. We never backed down from them even when they got their runs and we showed a lot of mental toughness.”

“That steal was a back-breaker,” Wettengel added. “Lilly had a tremendous game for us. She and the girls were locked in right away and it really showed.”

Krohn led the Saintes with 17 points, and Missy Evezic followed with eight points for the Saintes.

Brooke Larsen led the Titans with 17 points of her own. Kylee Brown added another 10 points for L.C.

This marks the first defeat for the Titans who sank only two shots from three-point range. After taking their first loss of the season Coach Chris Hanafan and the Titans look to rebound from this defeat.

“We had some good shots that just wouldn’t go,” Hanafan said. “I told the girls we can either sit and mope about this or we can get back up and get ready for tomorrow, be ready to play and get better. One game does not make or break the season, but they know we have to get better from this, we got to find more ways to score and have more players contribute on the offensive end.”

St. Albert will be back in action on Monday when they host Class 2A No. 4 Underwood at 7:30 p.m. Lewis Central will look to bounce back on Saturday against Blair in Blair, NE at 5:30 p.m.

Lewis Central (3-1) 9 9 8 12 – 38

St. Albert (6-0) 13 11 10 12 – 46