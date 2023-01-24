PREP BASKETBALL: St. Albert sweeps Yellow Jackets, Eagles sweep Wolves

St. Albert 58 Thomas Jefferson 20: Class 1A No. 7 St. Albert’s defense never allowed the Yellow Jackets more than six points a quarter as they pulled ahead and won this inner-city match-up convincingly.

Lilly Krohn and Missy Evezic each scored 11 points to lead the Saintes. Taryn Grant had eight to lead Thomas Jefferson.

Thomas Jefferson (2-11) 6 2 6 6 – 20

St. Albert (14-2) 17 9 14 18 – 58

Underwood 56 IKM-Manning 31: Class 2A No. 7 Underwood defeated the Wolves in Underwood in a make-up game that was originally scheduled for Thursday, Jan. 19.

Alizabeth Jacobsen led Underwood with 17 points and 11 rebounds. Delaney Ambrose scored 12 to go with two assists and two rebounds.

IKM-Manning (5-9) 6 10 12 3 – 31

Underwood (13-2) 11 15 19 11 – 56

Boys

Lewis Central 58 Sioux City North 57: The Titans, despite a rough second quarter, found a way to hang on and beat the Stars at home on Monday night.

Nash Paulson had 20 points, and Colby Souther was right behind him with 19 points in the tight victory.

Sioux City North (3-10) 14 14 13 16 – 57

Lewis Central (7-8) 21 6 12 19 – 58

St. Albert 81 Thomas Jefferson 80: The Falcons came back from an early six-point deficit to beat the Yellow Jackets and ended a nine-game losing streak.

Thomas Jefferson (1-14) 28 19 18 15 – 80

St. Albert (3-13) 22 26 18 15 – 81

Underwood 62 IKM-Manning 46: The Eagles kept pulling away quarter by quarter as they outscored the Wolves in all four quarters to earn the Western Iowa Conference win.

Josh Ravlin had an impressive night with 24 points and seven rebounds, while Alex Ravlin and Mason Boothby pitched in 10 points each.

IKM-Manning (9-6) 10 10 15 11 – 46

Underwood (12-2) 15 14 20 13 – 62

Woodbine 56 Tri-Center 52: The Tigers built an early lead and held on despite a second-quarter run from the Trojans that brought them back within two at the break.

Micheal Turner led the Trojans with 26 points and nine rebounds, and Avery Reed added another 12 points for TC.

Woodbine (11-4) 17 10 14 15 – 56

Tri-Center (9-6) 9 16 13 14 – 52

Omaha Christian 54 Heartland Christian 44: The Eagles fell in their first-round Frontier Conference game against Omaha Christian in Lincoln, NE.

Matthew Stile led Heartland with 17 points and eight rebounds, and Colton Brennan scored 14 points and collected six rebounds.

Heartland Christian (8-8) 12 9 8 15 – 44

Omaha Christian 9 10 10 25 – 54