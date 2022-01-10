 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
BOYS BASKETBALL

Prep Basketball: Thunder strikedown Cardinals

Treynor logo

Class 1A No. 2 Des Moines Grand View Christian boys basketball used runs in the second and fourth quarter to defeat Treynor 66-46 on Saturday. 

Grand View Christian Thunder led 10-8 after the first quarter, 30-18 at halftime and 44-35 after three quarters. Grand View outscored Treynoy 22-11 in the final eight minutes. 

Treynor drops to 8-2 with the loss. 

The Cardinals were held to 18 of 48 from the field and only made 2 of 18 from behind the arc. 

Sophomore Ethan Konz led the Cardinals with 11 points off the bench, junior Ethan Dickerson and Thomas Schwarz scored 10 apiece, and sophomore Karson Elwood added eight. 

Senior Davin Rucker hauled in nine rebounds. 

Treynor is in action next at 7:30 p.m. on Friday at home against Missouri Valley. 

