Class 2A No. 10 Treynor got off to a quick start with a 7-0 run to separate themselves from Class 2A No. 9 Underwood and avenge a loss earlier in the season.

The Cardinals cruised by the Eagles 59-25 on Tuesday night in Treynor.

“We started off fast just like last time,” Cardinals coach Joe Chapman said. “We started fast in Underwood as well, and they clawed their way back. Needless to say, our girls didn’t forget about that and stayed on the throttle throughout the whole game.”

The Cardinals scored nine of the game’s first 11 points to gain the advantage early and never trailed in this game. The Eagles did climb back with three points midway through the second quarter though, but the Cardinal's defense woke up in the final minutes of the second quarter, and a couple of steals and scores from senior Clara Teigland helped spark a 7-2 run to close the first half.

The Cardinals weren’t done yet as they began to heat up from behind the arc and scored the first six points of the half. Nora Konz later hit a pair of treys in the third quarter to help the Cardinals pull away even further with an 11-0 run to close the third quarter and take a commanding 25-point lead into the fourth quarter.

“We started moving the ball around more on offense and created more open shots,” Konz said. “Defensively, we locked down on them. But offensively, we just had to settle in, and once we did that the shots started to fall, and everyone was hitting their shots. ”

The Cardinals hit seven threes in the second half, 12 in the game, and never allowed the Eagles more than seven points in a quarter as they rolled out to the impressive senior night win.

“This is our court, and we certainly wanted to put our best foot forward, especially on senior night,” Chapman said. “Both of these teams are very competitive. The score tonight definitely doesn’t reflect how good of a team Underwood is. We just started to hit some shots in the second half and forced some turnover with our zone which played right into our hands.”

“We had a slow start in those first couple of minutes, but we know how good this Underwood team is,” Teigland added. “We knew we had to keep pushing, and that’s what we did. We didn’t shoot the best at first, but usually, that stuff evens out. We knew we had to keep shooting the open shots, and at some point, it was going to cancel out the slow start, and the shots would fall..”

Teigland and Konz co-led the Cardinals with 17 points each. Alexa Schwartz added another seven points for the Cards. Alizabeth Jacobson led Underwood with six points.

The Cardinals are thrilled to get such a win as they now prepare for regional play. As exciting as this is, the Cardinals are not going to let this game make them overconfident.

“We’re just doing this game by game,” Teigland said. “Underwood may have had a bit of an off game, so we can’t look back on this too much, look forward and just keep playing our best as we go into the postseason. This is a really good team, and I wouldn't want to make this run with anyone else.”

“A win like this definitely gives us a lot of confidence and really shows off our team chemistry,” Konz said. “We know we still have to work harder from now on. It’s win or go home now, and we want to keep playing for a long time yet.”

Underwood (17-4) 7 7 7 4 – 25

Treynor (19-2 ) 11 14 21 13 – 59

