Prep Basketball: Tri-Center boys win, Trojan and Riverside girls fall

Tri-Center boys and girls basketball traveled to Audubon on Thursday night, where the boys picked up a 41-33 victory and the girls fell 56-45. The Riverside girls were also in action and lost 49-30 to Clarinda on the road.

Boys

Tri-Center 41, Audubon 33

Tri-Center shot 41% from the field and only committed 10 turnovers and three fouls to earn the win.

Junior Michael Turner led Tri-Center with 13 points and junior Kent Elliott added 10. Senior Jaxyn Valadez hauled in a team-high 10 rebounds and swiped three steals and Turner dished out five assists.

Tri-Center is now 9-5 on the season and 6-3 in the Western Iowa Conference where they currently sit in third place.

The victory snapped a two-game losing skid. The Trojans are now 19-10 against Audubon since 2006 and have won the last six encounters.

Girls

Audubon 56, Tri-Center 45

Tri-Center dropped its second straight game to fall to 3-11 on the season. The Wheelers are now 16-10 against Tri-Center since 2008 and have won the last six.

Clarinda 49, Riverside 30

Riverside shot 26% from the field and committed 25 turnovers in the loss.

Three players led the Bulldogs with six points each -- freshman Elly Henderson, sophomore Lydia Erickson and freshman Alya Richardson.

Richardson also grabbed a team high six rebounds and Henderson dished out three assists.

Henderson and freshman Kylie Foutch led Riverside with three steals.

The loss drops Riverside to 5-10 on the season. The Bulldogs are currently on a three-game skid.