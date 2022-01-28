Prep Basketball: Underwood boys and girls down Red Oak

Underwood boys and girls basketball picked up a pair of home wins on Thursday night against Red Oak. The boys won 56-52, and the girls earned a 68-27 win.

In the boys game, Red Oak jumped out to a 14-6 lead in the first quarter, before the Eagles rallied back to take a 25-23 lead by halftime.

Underwood extended its lead to 40-36 in the third quarter. Both teams scored 16 in the final eight minutes.

The Eagles shot 19 of 29 from the free throw line and recorded 33 rebounds while only committing eight turnovers.

Sophomore Mason Boothby led Underwood with 26 points, sophomore Jack Vanfossan scored 12, and junior Alex Ravlin added nine.

Vanfossan recorded a double-double, grabbing 15 rebounds, and Boothby swiped five steals.

Underwood is now 11-4 after the win and sits in third place in the Western Iowa Conference.

In the girls' game, Underwood held Red Oak to just eight made field goals out of 38 while making 30 of 64 themselves.

The Eagles outrebounded the Tigers 39-19 and forced 17 turnovers.

Sophomore Alizabeth Jacobsen led Underwood with 14 points, senior Kendra Kuck scored 13, and Aliyah Humphrey tallied 10.

Sophomore Cassidy Cunningham hauled in a team-high eight rebounds, and Humphrey finished with five steals.

Underwood is 14-2 after the victory and sits second in the WIC.