Glenwood 60, Denison-Schleswig 34

The Rams responded to a loss at Lewis Central with a comfortable win.

No player stats were reported.

Glenwood (13-8) 22;14;15;9 – 60

D-S (3-17) 13;9;3;9 – 34

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 49, Lewis Central 40

The Titans struggled to get the first-half offense going in a loss to the Warriors.

Lucy Scott scored 13 – the only double-digit scorer for LC – and brought down four rebounds, while Brooke Larsen added seven points and four rebounds. Avery Hanafan led with six boards.

Lewis Central (14-5) 9;9;13;9 – 40

Sergeant Bluff-Luton (12-9) 16;12;6;15 – 49

Bishop Heelan 79, Abraham Lincoln 46

No. 3 in 4A, the Warriors were too much for the Lynx in a dominant win.

No player stats were reported.

Bishop Heelan (19-2) 20;26;20;13 – 79

Abraham Lincoln (11-9) – 8;23;9;6 – 46

Saturday

Council Bluffs AL 72, Des Moines Lincoln 51

The Lynx responded quickly from Friday’s loss with a comfortable win, shutting down the Railsplitters in the second quarter.

No players stats were reported.

Council Bluffs AL (12-9) 20;22;13;17 – 72

Des Moines Lincoln (6-16) 19;713;12 – 51

Boys

Friday

Abraham Lincoln 61, Bishop Heelan 42

The Lynx boys dispatched of the Crusaders with ease, pulling ahead by six after the first quarter and controlling the second half.

No player stats were reported.

Bishop Heelan (15-4) 6;14;11;11 – 42

Abraham Lincoln (13-6) 13;14;18;16 – 61

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 44, Lewis Central 39

The Titans fell behind in the second quarter and fell short in a late comeback effort.

Lewis Central (9-11) 6;9;9;15 – 39

Sergeant Bluff-Luton (13-7) 4;16;11;13 – 44

Denison-Schleswig 66, Glenwood 51

Ahead by one at the break, the Rams gave up a big second half in the road loss.

Glenwood (14-6) 10;16;12;13 – 51

Denison-Schleswig (15-5) 14;11;21;20 – 66

Saturday

Council Bluffs Lincoln 72, Des Moines Lincoln 66

The Lynx rebounded from an 11-point deficit after the first quarter to come away with a road win over the Railsplitters. Defense shut down Des Moines Lincoln in the second, and AL held off a late rally.

No players stats were reported.

Council Bluffs AL (14-6) 14;20;17;21 – 72

Des Moines Lincoln (10-10) 25;5;10;26 – 66