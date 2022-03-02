Prep Basketball: WIC All-Conference Teams

The Western Iowa Conference has released its all-conference boys and girls basketball teams on Wednesday and many local players made first and second teams honors.

On top of that, AHSTW senior Rayden Grobe was named the boys WIC Player of the Year.

Treynor junior Clara Tiegland, Underwood senior Kendra Kluck, Underwood junior Aliyah Humphrey and AHSTW sophomore Delaney Goshorn all earned spots on the girl’s first team.

Underwood sophomore Alizabeth Jacobsen, Treynor sophomore Alexa Schwartz, Tri-Center sophomore Taylor Kenkel and Riverside freshman Elly Henderson all made the girls second team.

Grobe, AHSTW junior Brayden Lund, AHSTW junior Kyle Sternberg, Treynor senior Thomas Schwartz, Riverside sophomore Grady Jeppersen, Underwood sophomore Jack Vanfosson, Tri-Center junior Michael Turner and Treynor sophomore Jace Tams all made the boys first team.

Underwood sophomore Mason Boothby, AHSTW Cole Scheffler, Riverside junior Ayden Salais, Tri-Center junior Kent Elliott and Riverside junior Aiden Bell all made the second team.