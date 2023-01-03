PREP BASKETBALL: Winning in the new year! Yellow Jackets open 2023 with first wins of season

Thomas Jefferson rang in the new year with a pair of wins from their girls and boys basketball teams Monday night against Omaha Buena Vista.

The Yellow Jacket girls got things started with a 59-20 win over the Bison for their first win (1-8), passing their previous high-scoring mark by 18 points.

Through seven games, senior Samara Alcaraz leads the Yellow Jackets with 8.9 points per game and is second in rebounds with 4.1 per game, behind junior Grace Strong (4.3).

In the night cap the Yellow Jacket boys won with equal ease as junior Devin Davis-Conti put together an 11-point first quarter as TJ roared ahead 20-3 early.

Davis-Conti is leading TJ in assists with 2.5 per game.

Juniors Jaden and Jordan Dewaele led the way with 14 points combined in the second quarter as the Yellow Jackets closed out a 43-point first half and led by 34 at the break.

Jordan is leading the Yellow Jackets with 15.6 points per game -- shooting 39.8 percent from the field, 34.2 from three -- adding six rebounds, 1.3 assists and one block per game.

TJ cruised the rest of the way for their first win (1-9), achieving their highest point total as well, eclipsing their previous high by 16 points.

Freshman Tim Calabro scored with ease off the bench in the fourth quarter, pouring in 16 points for the Yellow Jackets.

Boys

Omaha Buena Vista (0-10) 3 6 5 10 -- 24

Thomas Jefferson (1-9) 20 23 11 22 -- 76

Next up, the TJ girls host Nebraska City at 6 p.m. on Friday, while the boys play at Mount Michael Benedictine (Neb.) on Saturday at 3:30 p.m.