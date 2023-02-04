The Thomas Jefferson Yellow Jackets hosted Sioux City North for a pair of Missouri River conference games, but Friday night also had a bigger purpose as the Jackets and Stars played for Alzheimer’s awareness.

Tonight was bigger than just a game, and to play for such a cause made this doubleheader mean that much more to these Yellow Jackets.

“When we found out what this game was for it add something,” Yellow Jackets boys coach Donnie Johnson said. “Whenever you’re helping out with something like this, it’s always a plus. We were able to raise some money and help the cause, and that’s big. Things like this are always bigger than the game of basketball. We play because this is what we love to do, but some things are just bigger than basketball.”

“Playing for a cause like this is so important,” Yellow Jackets girls coach Shelby Graves said. “It was so good to see a crowd like this as we played for this cause and played in front of our home crowd one more time.”

The night got even better for the Yellow Jacket faithful as the Yellow Jacket boy's basketball team earned their third win and second conference win, both are the best numbers since the 2019-2020 season.

It didn’t come easy though as Thomas Jefferson saw a once 16-point lead in the second quarter dwindle to just two points early in the fourth quarter. However, the Yellow Jackets answered with an 8-2 run to pull away and fend off the Stars to earn a win on the big night.

“To bounce back after a rough night the night before against Sergeant Bluff, credit these guys, they dug in and found a way,” Johnson said. “The biggest thing was that we locked in on defense. I told them, and they understood this was going to be a game of runs. North can shoot the ball so we had to lock in and find the shooters. They still had their runs, but we never panicked. That was great to see. We withstood their runs and kept fighting.”

The Yellow Jackets exploded to a 16-2 run to start the second quarter, but the Stars replied with a 12-2 run to close the second quarter and bring the deficit down to six by halftime.

After trading a couple of baskets in the third quarter, the Yellow Jackets went on a 7-0 run to build the lead back up to 13 points, but the Stars fought back to cut the lead down to three points on two separate occasions late in the third quarter.

The Stars hung around and had the lead down to just two points with a little over six minutes left to play. That was as close as the Jackets let them get through as the Yellow Jackets went on an 8-2 run to go back up eight points late in the quarter which was enough to hang on for the victory.

“We really wanted this game for the seniors,” Yellow Jackets junior Jordan Dewaele said. “It just means a lot to us after all the hard work we put in. It’s only our second conference win, but we needed it.”

“We’re not ready to be done yet, we expect to head to Northwest and get another one and then try to win one in substate. The thing is I’m only a junior, and a lot of us are going to be here next year. We just expect to build from this ”and keep the momentum going into next year where we hope we can go around .500 or above for the first time in years.

Jordan Dewaele led the Jackets and all players with 29 points. Thomas Jefferson’s last winning record was in the 2009-2010 season where TJ finished 13-11.

The win marks the second conference win for Thomas Jefferson, a feat that has not been accomplished since

Sioux City North (3-15) 14 16 16 10 – 56

Thomas Jefferson (3-16) 16 18 17 14 – 64

For the girl's game, the Jackets and Stars played through a tight low-scoring first quarter. But the Stars pulled away with a 10-0 run to hold a 14-point lead at the half. Later on an 8-0 run in the fourth pushed the Star’s lead over the 20-point mark to put the game out of reach.

Though the Jackets did enough to keep pace most of the game, the Yellow Jackets were unable to assemble a run of their own to close the gap and get back in the game.

“There were some small things that started to add up against us that made that lead unmanageable in the end,” Graves said. “This is the fourth game of the week for these girls and some of them, the eighth game, and in terms of fatigue that definitely played a factor, but for 32 minutes they still fought hard tonight.”

Samara Alcaraz and Brandi Jarmon had seven points each for the Yellow Jackets.

The Yellow Jackets during the game also took a moment to recognize Alcaraz, who was a four-year starter for the Jackets. Graves spoke highly of the team’s lone senior.

“Samara is the epitome of what you want a high school girl to be for a program,” Graves said. “She’s positive, she’s encouraging and leaves it out on the floor. I could not ask for a better role model to these girls after seeing her play from her freshman to senior year.”

Sioux City North (4-15) 10 17 8 16 – 51

Thomas Jefferson (2-18) 6 7 7 6 – 26