Prep Bowling

Prep Bowling: AL boys tie, girls fall

AL Logo

Abraham Lincoln logo

Abraham Lincoln boys bowling and Le Mars tied at 2,892-2,892 on Monday at Le Mars, and the girls fell 2,802-1,843.

The boys were led by Bennett Olsen, who bowled a high series of 428. Trenton Tallman bowled the high game of 232.

McKenna Rethmeier bowled the high series for the girls with a 326 and the high game of a 166.

On the boys' side, Thomas Stark bowled a 301 series, Tallman finished with a 425, Carter Schwiesow tallied a 328, Terry Larkin totaled a 294 and Eric McCoy bowled a 395.

Alexa Tichota bowled a 214 series for the girls, Annalese Ramirez finished with a 235, Reagan Minor added 228, Tatum Mark bowled a 204, and Gabriella Peterson finished with a 276.

Abraham Lincoln is in action next at 3:30 p.m. on Monday at home against Sioux City West.

