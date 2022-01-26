Prep Bowling: AL splits boys, girls bowling dual

Abraham Lincoln boys bowling defeated Sioux City East on the road on Tuesday 2,748-2,541, but the girls fell 1,838-1,657.

The boys were led by Carter Schwiesow, who bowled a 377 series and high game of 223.

Bennett Olsen bowled a 373 series, Terry Larkin scored 373, Eric McCoy bowled a 337, Trenton Tallman scored a 316 and Thomas Stark finished with 263.

The girls team was led by McKenna Rethmeier who bowled a 328 series and high game of 171.

Annalese Ramirez bowled a 246, Gabriella Peterson scored a 233, Reagan Minor finished with a 208, Alexa Tichota totaled a 151 and Emily Smith scored 137.

Abraham Lincoln is in action next at 1 p.m. on Friday at the Council Bluffs city bowling tournament at Thunderbowl.