 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
PREP BOWLING

Prep Bowling: AL splits boys, girls bowling dual

  • 0
AL Logo

Abraham Lincoln logo

Abraham Lincoln boys bowling defeated Sioux City East on the road on Tuesday 2,748-2,541, but the girls fell 1,838-1,657. 

The boys were led by Carter Schwiesow, who bowled a 377 series and high game of 223. 

Bennett Olsen bowled a 373 series, Terry Larkin scored 373, Eric McCoy bowled a 337, Trenton Tallman scored a 316 and Thomas Stark finished with 263. 

The girls team was led by McKenna Rethmeier who bowled a 328 series and high game of 171. 

Annalese Ramirez bowled a 246, Gabriella Peterson scored a 233, Reagan Minor finished with a 208, Alexa Tichota totaled a 151 and Emily Smith scored 137. 

Abraham Lincoln is in action next at 1 p.m. on Friday at the Council Bluffs city bowling tournament at Thunderbowl. 

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Opinion: Sean Payton's last season with the Saints was a success

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert