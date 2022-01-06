Prep Bowling: Clarinda downs Titans

Lewis Central bowling saw its boys and girls team fall at Clarinda on Thursday, with the boys falling 3,014-2,673 and the girls losing 2,498-2,228.
Faith Renshaw led the girls' team with a high game of 189 and a high series of 335.
Kennedy Vanatta bowled a 275 series, Oasis Opheim tallied a 271, Alexandria Ford scored a 274, Addee Murray finished with a 317, and Aleesha Oden totaled a 295.
Clarinda's Ally Johnson led all girls with a 391 series.
Caleb Hodtwalker finished with a 413 series and a 224 game to lead the Titan boys.
Kenny Mayberry bowled a 324 series, AJ Schiltz finished with a 385, Ben Lopez bowled a 274, Max Thompson finished with a 364, and Lucas McDaniel tallied a 394.
Lewis Central is in action next at 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday at the Red Oak Invite.