 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
PREP BOWLING

Prep Bowling: Clarinda downs Titans

  • Updated
  • 0
Lewis Central

Lewis Central bowling saw its boys and girls team fall at Clarinda on Thursday, with the boys falling 3,014-2,673 and the girls losing 2,498-2,228.

Faith Renshaw led the girls' team with a high game of 189 and a high series of 335.

Kennedy Vanatta bowled a 275 series, Oasis Opheim tallied a 271, Alexandria Ford scored a 274, Addee Murray finished with a 317, and Aleesha Oden totaled a 295.

Clarinda's Ally Johnson led all girls with a 391 series.

Caleb Hodtwalker finished with a 413 series and a 224 game to lead the Titan boys.

Kenny Mayberry bowled a 324 series, AJ Schiltz finished with a 385, Ben Lopez bowled a 274, Max Thompson finished with a 364, and Lucas McDaniel tallied a 394.

Lewis Central is in action next at 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday at the Red Oak Invite.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Antonio Brown released by Buccaneers

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert