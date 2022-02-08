Prep Bowling: Falcon boys, Titan girls win tri

St. Albert and Lewis Central bowling competed at a triangular on Tuesday at Thunderbowl against Harlan. St. Albert won the boys side of the competition and Lewis Central took the win on the girls side.

On the boys' side, St. Albert scored 3,226, Lewis Central totaled 2,899 and Harlan scored 2,759.

In the girls competition, L.C. scored 2,614, Harlan scored 2,606 and St. Albert scored 2,202.

The St. Albert boys were led by Adam Denny who bowled a high two-game series of 446 and Reese Pekny bowled the high game of 279.

Pekny bowled a 441 series, Cole Pekny bowled a 425, Hadyn Piskorski totaled 420, Evan White tallied 402 and Jackson Wigington finished with a 387.

Lewis Central was led by Tyler Reed who bowled a high series of 418 and high game of 226.

AJ Schiltz bowled a 408 series, Ben Lopez totaled 395,Lucas McDaniel earned a 387, Max Thompson finished with a 376 and Caleb Hodtwalker finished with a 369.

The Titan girls were led by Alesha Oden who bowled a 467 series and a high game of 247.

Faith Renshaw bowled a 418, Adee Murray totaled a 329, Sophia Flopenstine finished with a 325, Callie Williams collected 311 and Oasis Opheim scored 303.

St. Albert girls were led by Georgie Bohnet who bowled a high series of 367 and high game of 212.

Claire Lewis totaled 311, Alexis Narmi earned 295, Sophie Sheffield scored 286, Grace Julian finished with 236 and Olivia Gardner collected 215.

Both Lewis Central and St. Albert will be in action next at 12:30 p.m. on Friday at the Hawkeye 10 championship at Thunderbowl.