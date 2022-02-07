Prep Bowling: LC girls defeat Shenandoah, boys fall

Lewis Central bowling competed at home against Shenandoah on Monday where the girls team won 2,963-2,145 and the boys fell 2,887-2,680.
The girls team was led by Aleesha Oden who bowled a high two-game series of 435 and Faith Renshaw who scored a high game of 232.
Sophia Klopenstine scored a 424 series, Renshaw totaled a 391, Addee Murray finished with a 362, Callie Williams bowled a 332 and Oasis Opheim scored a 303.
The boys were led by Caleb Hodtwalker, who scored a 404 high series and Lucas McDaniel scored a high game of 221.
Tyler Reed tallied a 392 series, McDaniel scored 382, Max Thompson finished with a 314, Ben Lopez totaled 288 and Kenny Mayberry scored 263.
Lewis Central is in action next at 3:30 p.m. today in a triangular against Harlan and St. Albert.