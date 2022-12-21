 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
PREP BOWLING

PREP BOWLING: LC girls earn win, bowling recap

GIRLS 

Lewis Central 2,323 def. Denison-Schleswig 2,199: Lewis Central's Aleesha Odea led the Titans to a victory on Tuesday after bowling a high game of 214 and a 409 series. 

Kate Reed totaled a 304 series, A.J. Ford bowled a 294, Faith Renshaw scored 283, Kennedy Vanatta added 277 and Piper Marcantonio scored 267. 

Denison-Schleswig defeated Lewis Central in the baker games 766-756. 

Sioux City North 2,031 def. Abraham Lincoln 1564: Alexa Tichota led the Lynx with a 265 series, Reagan Minor scored a 230, Makana Noble tallied a 222, Kaci Wohlers scored 174, Taylor Roche added 171 and Zoei White finished with 130. 

Sioux City North won the baker games 682-502. 

BOYS 

Denison-Schleswig 2,937 def. Lewis Central 2,771: Lewis Central's Caleb Hodtwalker bowled the high series of the day with a 449, but it wasn't enough to lead the Titans to a win. 

Kenny Mayberry bowled a 405 series, Zane Coonce scored 385, Tyler Reed added 314, Jayden Mulligan bowled a 299 and Wyatt Lawrence finished with 276. 

Lewis Central won the baker games 919-873. 

Sioux City North 2,915 def. Abraham Lincoln 2,880: Carter Schwiesow pulled a 395 series, Bennett Olsen scored 389, Trenton Tallman added 383, Eric McCoy finished with a 369, Thomas Stark bowled a 349 and Joshua Shamblen added 319. 

A.L. won the baker games 995-982. 

