Prep Bowling: Lynx fall in first meet back

Abraham Lincoln bowling struggled in its first meet back after the break on Monday, losing to Sioux City North at home in a boys and girls doubleheader. The boys fell 2819-2504, and the girls lost 2246-1198.

Bennett Olsen bowled the high game and series for the boys. He bowled a 212 in the second game and finished with a 398 series.

The girls' team was led by McKenna Rethmeier, who bowled a high game of 212 and a series of 381.

On the boys' side, Thomas Stark bowled a two-game series of 284, Trenton Tallman scored a 305, Carter Schwiesow finished with a 303, Terry Larkin totaled a 295, and Eric McCoy finished with a 362.

For the girls, Alexa Tichota bowled a 265, Tatum Mark finished with a 207 and Gabriella Peterson finished with a 345.

"The A.L. bowling teams struggled at this meet coming off of winter break," head coach Caitlin Morris said. "While we had some individuals score well, as a team we struggled. The next two practices should shake off some rust for our players as we look forward to our next meet on Thursday."

Abraham Lincoln is in action next at 3:45 p.m. on Thursday at home in a tri against St. Albert and Denison-Schleswig.