Prep Bowling: Lynx slash Wolverines

Abraham Lincoln boys and girls bowling earned a pair of wins over Sioux City West at home on Monday with the boys winning 2,732-2,375 and the girls winning 1,874-1,476.

"The energy was tangible and both the boys and girls varsity teams should be proud of their efforts today," A.L. head coach Caitlin Morris said.

Bennett Olsen led the A.L. boys with a 379 two-game series and a high game of 210.

Thomas Stark bowled a 366 series, Trenton Tallman scored 301, Taliq Smith finished with a 274, Carter Schwiesow totaled a 285 and Eric McCoy scored 368.

McKenna Rethmeier led all girls with a 308 series and a 179 high game.

Emily Smith bowled a 164 series, Alexa Tichota finished with a 191, Annalese Ramirez scored a 255, Reagan Minor tallied a 219 and Gabriella Peterson finished with a 268.

Abraham Lincoln is in action next at 1 p.m. on Jan. 25 at Sioux City East.