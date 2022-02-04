 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
PREP BOWLING

Prep Bowling: Sergeant Bluff-Luton sneaks by TJ

Thomas Jefferson

Thomas Jefferson boys and girls bowling competed at Sergeant Bluff-Luton on Friday but fell just short in both games. The boys lost 2,599-2589 and the girls lost 1,808-1,750. 

The boys team was led by Kendall Bell, who bowled the high series of 375 and high game of 201. 

Daniel Vlas bowled a 305 series, Travis Calloway scored 284, Nolan Bryant finished with a 212, Eli Dross totaled a 311 and Ryan Smith tallied a 366. 

The Yellow Jacket girls were led by Riley Rich, who scored a high-series of 291 and a high game of 160 

Kendall Carnes scored a 216 series, Faith Christiansen bowled a 271, Chassidy Brittain tallied a 211, Tali Dross totaled a 203 and Trinity Meyer finished with a 229. 

Thomas Jefferson is in action next at 1 p.m. on Monday at the Missouri River Valley Conference Tournament in Sioux City. 

