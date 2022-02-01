Prep Bowling: St. Albert and Lewis Central bowling in action

Lewis Central and St. Albert bowling had both their teams in action on Tuesday. St. Albert was at home against Red Oak where the girls won 2,225-1,802 and the boys won 3,072 to 2,515.

Lewis Central was also in home action against Creston. The girls won 2,799-2,003 and the boys won 2,893-1,884.

For the L.C. girls, Aleesha Oden led the team with a 452 two-game series and a high game of 227.

Haley Wilkins bowled a 257, Callie Williams scored a 260, Faith Renshaw finished with a 430, Addee Murray totaled a 365 and Sophia Klopenstine tallied a 342.

On the boys side for L.C., Caleb Hodtwalker led the team with a 426 series and 252 high game.

Max Thompson bowled a 403, Ben Lopez scored 303, Kenny Mayberry tallied 341, AJ Schiltz finished with a 383 and Lucas McDaniel finished with a 404.

The St. Albert boys were led by Jackson Wigington who bowled a 478 series and a high game of 268.

Haydn Piskorski bowled a 323, Cole Pekny finished with a 351, Evan White tallied a 388, Rese Pekny totaled a 350 and Adam Denny ended with a 462.

On the St. Albert girls side, Lexi Narmi led her team with a 372 series and 190 high game.

Emma Wiginton bowled a 195, Sophie Sheffield totaled a 274, Olivia Gardner ended with a 247, Grace Julian scored 308 and Georgie Bohnet added 261.

"I'm very pleased with all the performances of all the kids today," St. Albert head coach Mike Klusman said about his team. "Assistant coach Justin Pekny has made a huge difference this year for the kids in spare shooting and confidence."

Lewis Central is in action next at 4 p.m. on Monday at home against Shenandoah.

St. Albert is in action next at 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday at home against Lewis Central and Harlan.