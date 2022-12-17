PREP BOWLING: St. Albert bowls past Tri-Center

St. Albert girls bowling picked up a win against Tri-Center on Friday at home and the boys finished with the top two scorers.

The girls won 2,405-1,224. Tri-Center didn't have enough bowler to post a boys score, but the Falcons scored 3,512.

In the girls match, St. Albert's Bailey Secrest finished with a high game of 222 and a high series of 396. Tri-Center's Abigale Scott scored 335.

For the Saintes, Maddy Jundt scored a 309 series, Alexis Narmi tallied 290, Sophie Sheffield finished with a 283, Georgie Bohnet added 274 and Olivia Gardner finished with a 220.

Tri-Center's Becca Thayer scored 257, Sophia Sage totaled 254, Asha Goodman scored 203, Olivia Bandow tallied 175 and Alexis Swinaski scored 95.

St. Albert won the baker games 848-716.

In the boys dual, Evan White bowled a high game of 279 and a high series of 526. His teammate Adam Denny bowled a 469 series.

St. Albert's Beau Sweet bowled a 463 series, Cole Pekny finished with 440, Jackson Wigington scored 402 and Will Wallman totaled 351.

Reven Buck led Tri-Center with a 280 series, Harris Bruck scored 264, Matt Stowe added 252, Braden Meyer finished with a 243, Carson Hill collected 236 and Even Wham scored 214.

St. Albert scored 1,212 in the bake games.