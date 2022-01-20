Prep Bowling: St. Albert boys, LC girls score big wins before city tournament

St. Albert boys and Lewis Central girls bowling earned a pair of big victories on Thursday in a quad that also featured Thomas Jefferson.

The competition comes eight days before the Council Bluffs city tournament.

The St. Albert boys finished with 3,181, Lewis Central scored 2,827, and Thomas Jefferson finished with 2,481.

“We left a lot pins out there today,” St. Albert head coach Mike Klusman said. “We still have to clean some things up on adjusting to oily moist conditions. We are headed in the right direction.

“The girls continue to improve and when they figure out the spare system sky the limit. Overall very happy with these kids they give 100%”

The Lewis Central girls won with 2,450 points, St. Albert scored 2,052, and T.J. finished with 1,975.

On the boys’ side, St. Albert sophomore Cole Pekny led all bowlers with a 433 two-game series and a high game of 236.

St. Albert sophomore Evan White bowled a 226 series, senior Reese Pekny scored 421 and junior Jackson Wingtinton finished with a 405.

Thomas Jefferson freshman Kendall Bell led the Yellow Jackets with a 401, and Lewis Central freshman Caleb Hodtwalker totaled a 396 to lead the Titans.

St. Albert edged out Lewis Central in the baker games 1,102-1,002. T.J. scored an 811 in the baker games.

“Todays meet seemed like it came down to spare shooting for both teams,” L.C. head coach Paul Renshaw said. “Individually both teams left about 200 pins out there but both were pretty solid in bakers. The boys had a low baker score of 185 today where we normally have a 125-135 game in the mix. We moved freshman Treveon Hansen up to varsity for todays meet and he actually held his own today. I was impressed. Both Coach Reed and myself feel our boys are right where we want to be going into next weeks City Tournament.

“On the girls side, our individuals were lower than expected bowling at home but our bakers were a breath of fresh air. We were about 250 pins lower than our home average today and we left way too many make ables. I’m confident that having four days of spare shooting practice will get us back on track.”

Lewis Central junior Aleesha Oden led all girl bowlers with a 371 series and a high game of 187.

L.C. junior Oasis Opheim bowled a 342 series, and sophomore Sophia Klopenstine scored a 320.

St. Albert sophomore Alexis Narmi led the Saintes with a 331, and sophomore Olivia Gardner scored 317. Thomas Jefferson senior Reily Rich led the Yellow Jackets with a 281.

Lewis Central dominated the baker game portion with a score of 856, and Thomas Jefferson edged out St. Albert 675-673.

“I was proud of how the team bowled tonight,” T.J. head coach Matt Young said. “They hung in there but at the end of the day we have to be firing on all cylinders on competition days if we want to compete with the best teams in the state.”

The Council Bluffs City Tournament, featuring all three schools and Abraham Lincoln, will be at 1 p.m. on Jan. 28 at Thunderbowl.