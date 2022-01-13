Prep Bowling: St. Albert downs Denison on lanes

St. Albert boys and girls bowling defeated Denison at home on Thursday with the boys winning 3,115-1,833 and the girls winning 2,105-1,301.

Adam Denny led all bowlers with a 532 two-game series and a high game of 278.

Cole Pekny bowled a 297 series, Jackson Wigggington tallied a 376, Evan White finished with a 463, Reese Pekny scored 312 and Hadyn Piskorski totaled 407.

Lexi Narmi led the Saintes with a 307 series and a high game of 172.

Olivia Gardner bowled a 293 series, Claire Lewis finished with 236, Georgia Bohnet tallied 272, Grace Julian scored 243 and Sophie Sheffield tallied 287,

St. Albert is in action next at 3:30 p.m. on Monday at Shenandoah.