Prep Bowling: St. Albert outbowls Shenandoah

St. Albert boys and girls bowling defeated Shenandoah on Monday on the road with the boys winning 2,912-2,692 and the girls winning 2,044-1,983.

Evan White led the boys with a 424 series and Hadyn Piskorski bowled the high game with a 224.

Cole Pekny bowled a 305 series, Reese Pekny tallied a 390, Jackson Wigington tallied a 328, Piskorski finished with a 399 and Denny totaled a 395.

Emma Herr led the girls with a 325 series and a high game of 164.

Tori McFarland bowled a 255 series, Hanah Pelster finished with a 211, Taylor Davis tallied a 279, Hannah Stearns scored a 246 and Peyton Athen collected 286.

St. Albert is in action next at 3 p.m. at Thunderbowl in a tri against Lewis Central and Thomas Jefferson.