PREP BOWLING:St. Albert sweeps city bowling titles; AL’s Olsen and LC’s Renshaw win individual titles

St. Albert’s boys and girls bowling teams claimed the city tournament team titles and on Friday afternoon at Council Bluffs’ Thunderbowl.

Both tiles bring historic meaning to both programs as the Falcons are the first boys team to win three city titles in a row in city history. As for the Saintes, it marks the first time ever that they won the city tournament. Simply put, it was a proud day for the St. Albert bowlers.

“It’s a special moment for sure,” St. Albert coach Mike Klusman said. “What a special day for everyone. They’ve worked hard and they believe in themselves and it really showed today.

“Anytime you can win a bowling tournament like this it’s huge because anyone can have a good day or an off day and there’s not much you can do about it. It’s a very humbling sport. We just got to keep everyone relaxed, but we have some big challenges still ahead of us, like the Hawkeye 10 meet coming up which has a lot of great teams there, two defending state champions with the boys and three championship teams with the girls, so we don’t take these tournaments for granted.”

Leading the Falcons individually was Jackson Wigginton with a 461, Adam Denny was second on the team with a 459, and Evan White bowled a 450. Cole Pekny with a 387, and Beau Sweet with 382 rounded out the top five for St. Albert.

However, Abraham Lincoln’s Bennett Olsen claimed the boy's individual title with a score of 463. To get the title in his senior make this one feel a little extra special.

“It feels really good to earn this, especially in my senior year,” Olsen said. “I’ve been wanting this all the past three years… I finally got it in my senior year, which makes it that much sweeter, especially since I’ve struggled a bit here at the city tournament in past years. It feels good to get it in the last year.”

Notably, Kendall Bell led Thomas Jefferson with a 393, and Caleb Hodtwalker led Lewis Central with a 417.

On the girl's side, the Saintes claimed their first-ever city title as Bailey Secrest led with a 367, Lexi Narmi was right behind her with a 365, Sophie Sheffield 360, Georgie Bohet 309, and Olivia Gardner bowled a 303 to round.

The Individual champion, however, was Lewis Central junior Faith Renshaw who bowled a 400. After dealing with some rough points throughout the season Renshaw was happy to earn the individual title as she and the Titans prepare for the approaching postseason.

“I was really excited when I found out because I really didn’t expect to get this,” Renshaw said. “I bowled really well after not bowling well recently in past meets. I’ve been working to get my average up and it felt good to be rewarded for doing so well. today.”

Leading the other teams, Tatum Mark and Alexa Tichota co-led the Lynx with 259 each, and Bayleigh Sanno bowled 351 to lead the Yellow Jackets.