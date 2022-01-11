Prep Bowling: Titan boys win Red Oak Invite

Lewis Central boys bowling won the Red Oak Invite on Tuesday after four bowlers tallied two-game series over 400.

The Titans finished with 3,012 points, which was 364 more than second-place Shenandoah.

“The boys finally got over the 3,000 hump and I feel we can build off of this on the road performance,” L.C. head coach Paul Renshaw said. “This was our last away meet so it’ll be an interesting second half of the season. We still have some work to do but we should be right where we want to be by the time districts rolls around. Coach Reed has been putting in some good practice sessions with these young men. Both Kenny Mayberry and Lucas McDaniel shot lights out today as did the rest of the boys. We are extremely excited for the rest of our season.”

Lewis Central’s Kenny Mayberry bowled the high game for all bowlers with a 257, and Lucas McDaniel bowled a high series of 453.

The L.C. girls came in third place with 2,233 points, 70 points short of Harlan, who won the championship.

“Going into today’s Red Oak tournament I liked both the boys’ and girls’ chances of winning the tournament,” Renshaw said. “Both teams were coming off of lackluster performances in Clarinda and this was what we needed to right the ship.

“Our girls were bowling without our No. 2 and No. 5 bowlers but I still felt we had enough to squeak out a win. Our spare shooting was nowhere close to where we would like it. It was nice to see Aleesha Oden find herself today and was high tournament girl.”

Lewis Central’s Oden led all bowlers with a 407 series and a 214 high game.

On the boys’ side, Ben Lopez bowled a 440 series, Mayberry tallied a 445, Max Thompson finished with a 310 and AJ Schiltz totaled a 350.

On the girls’ side, Haley Wilkins bowled a 246, Alexandria Ford tallied a 263, Oasis Opheim finished with a 263, Faith Renshaw totaled a 271 and Addee Murray scored a 329.

Lewis Central is in action next at 3:30 p.m. on Jan. 20 at home against Thomas Jefferson.