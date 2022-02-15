Prep Bowling: Titan girls secure spot at state, AL, TJ send individuals

Lewis Central, Abraham Lincoln and Thomas Jefferson will all be represented at the state bowling tournament next week in Waterloo after successful outings at the state qualifying meets on Monday and Tuesday.

The Lewis Central girls placed second at the Class 2A state qualifying meet in Urbandale on Monday with a combined score of 2,495 over 15 baker games. This effort secured the Titans a spot in the Class 2A team championship, which will take place on Feb. 22.

Four girls also qualified for the individual tournament, which takes place on Feb 23. Those four are Sophia Klopenstine, Aleesha Oden, Callie Williams and Faith Renshaw.

Klopenstine placed second with a three-game series of 592. She was one pin from first place.

Oden scored a 575 to place third, Williams finished with a 569 for fourth and Renshaw bowled a 512 to tie for sixth.

Addee Murray bowled a 507 to place ninth, four pins from qualifying.

"We got the four up for individual and Addee Murray she came up four pins short of actually being our fifth bowler," L.C. head coach Paul Renshaw said. "She had a 230 her first game. She was well on her way to calming the girls title, but ran into some splits."

The Lewis Central boys placed sixth at the Class 3A state qualifying meet on Tuesday in Des Moines and didn't finish with any individual qualifiers.

AJ Schiltz led the L.C. boys with a score of 559.

The Abraham Lincoln boys were also in Des Moines and finished seventh as a team on Tuesday.

But, A.L. will be sending two boys to the state tournament after Bennett Olsen placed second with a 717 series and Eric McCoy came in eighth with 624. The Class 3A individual tournament will take place on Monday.

The Lynx girls did not get anyone to state. They placed sixth as a team. McKenna Rethmeier led the A.L. girls with a 536 series.

Thomas Jefferson will also be sending one bowler to state. Marissa Byrd placed fifth at the Class 3A qualifying meet in Le Mars on Tuesday with a 575 series. T.J. girls finished fifth as a team.

"I thought (Byrd) came out and did a really good job of leading the team today," T.J. head coach Matt Young said. "It was one of the most consistent bakers series I've seen the girls bowl all season. She was a big part of that.

"I was really happy to see her make it in one of the top eight. It's her senior year. I know she enjoys bowling and hanging out. Hopefully we can continue to make some waves next week."

The T.J. boys did not get anyone to state, placing fifth as team. Kendall Bell led the Yellow Jackets with a 587 series.