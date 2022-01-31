Prep Bowling: Titans sweep bowling tri against Lynx, Trojans

Lewis Central bowling saw its boys and girls teams win a triangular on Monday at Thunderbowl, defeating Abraham Lincoln and Tri-Center.

The L.C. boys bowled a 2,946, A.L. bowled a 2,715 and Tri-Center bowled a 2,179.

On the girls' side, Lewis Central bowled a 2,789, Tri-Center bowled a 1,922 and A.L. scored 1,620.

Abraham Lincoln's Bennett Olsen led all boys with a two-game series of 472 and a high game of 257.

Lewis Central's Aleesha Oden led all girls with 433 series and a 236 game.

Lewis Central was led by Caleb Hodtwalker, who bowled a 428 series and a 235 game.

Tri-Center's best bowler was Grant Way, who bowled a 446 series and a 231 game.

For Lewis Central, Max Thompson bowled a 314, Ben Lopez scored 341, Kenny Mayberry scored 388, AJ Schiltz finished with 422, and Lucas McDaniel added 403.

Other scorers for the Lynx were Taliq Smith with 260, Thomas Stark finished with 255, Treynor Tallman scored 337, Carter Schwiesow finished with 291, and Eric McCoy scored 397.

Tri-Center's Justin Osbahrt scored 295, Cole Meyers tallied 285, Matt Stowe added 264, and Revin Burke scored 203.

For the Titan girls, Alexandria Ford scored 253, Callie Williams scored 292, Faith Renshaw added 380, Addee Murray finished with 394 and Sophia Kopenstine tallied 372.

A.L. was led by Gabriella Peterson, who scored 286, and Tri-Center was led by Abby Shuett, who scored 293.

For Abraham Lincoln, Emily Smith scored 147, Alexa Tichota tallied a 219, Annalese Ramirez finished with 214, and Reagan Minor added 214.

For the Trojans, Becca Thayer scored 255, Sophia Sage added 252, Shea Hopp added 240, Karlie French contributed 217 and Asha Goodman tallied 236.