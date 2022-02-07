Prep Bowling: TJ boys win MRAC crown

The Thomas Jefferson boys bowling team won the Missouri River Athletic Conference championship on Monday in Sioux City after bowling a combined 2,834.

Le Mars came in second with 2,759 and Abraham Lincoln took fourth out of seven teams with 2,731.

On the girls side, Le Mars won the title with 2,954, T.J. came in second with 2,013 and A.L. placed fifth with 1,933.

The Thomas Jefferson boys were led by Sam Shanno, who bowled a high series of 492 and a high game of 248.

Kendall Bell totaled a 380 two-game series, Eli Dross scored 361, Ryan Smith totaled 346, Travis Calloway tallied 296 and Daniel Vlas scored 291.

On the girls side, Thomas Jefferson was led by Faith Christensen, who scored a 327 series and 165 high game.

Riley Rich bowled a 283 series, Trinity Meyer totaled 263, Tali Dross finished with a 251, Tara Downing scored 235 and Kendall earned 223.

No individual scores were available for Abraham Lincoln.

Thomas Jefferson is in action next at 9 a.m. on Feb. 15 at the district meet in Le Mars. Abraham Lincoln will be in action next at 11 a.m. on Feb. 15 at its district meet in Des Moines.