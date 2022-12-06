PREP BOWLING: TJ girls, AL boys earn wins, Tri-Center falls to Red Oak

Abraham Lincoln, Thomas Jefferson and Tri-Center bowling were all in action on Monday night.

Abraham Lincoln boys defeated Sergeant Bluff-Luton at home 2,852-2,357 and the Thomas Jefferson girls won at Sioux City North 1,950-1,808.

Tri-Center girls fell at Red Oak 2,2021-2,018 and the boys lost 2,327-1,857. The A.L. girls fell to SBL 1,694-1,407 and the T.J. boys lost 2,557-2,233.

In the Thomas Jefferson girls match, Tara Downing led the Yellow Jackets with high game of 178 and a 286 series.

Kendall Carnes finished with a 257 series, Chassidy Brittan scored 252, Megan Callaway totaled 251, Talitha Dross collected 233 and Bayleigh Shanno ended with 227.

T.J. won the baker games 671-593.

In the Abraham Lincoln boys match, Trenton Tallman led the Lyd with a high game of 267 and a 439 series.

Eric McCoy and Bennett Olsen both bowled 385 series, Carer Schwiesow finished with 377, Joshua Shamblen ended with 337 and Thomas Stark scored 282.

A.L. won the baker games 929-810.

The Tri-Center girls were led by Abby Schuett who bowled a 283 series. Becca Thayer totaled a 280, Asha Goodman finished with a 248, Shea Hopp scored 229, Sophia Sage ended with a 209 and Olivia Banlow scored 173.

Tri-Center won the baker games 769-735.

The Tri-Center boys were led by Matt Stowe who bowled a 297 series, Micah McCarty finished with a 244, Revin Bruck scored 242, Braden Meyer earned a 234, Carson Hill scored 219 and Harris Bruck finished with a 208.

Red Oak won the baker games 8-7-621.

The A.L. girls were led by Regan Minor who bowled a 231 series, Kaci Wohlers finished with a 223, Alexa Tichota scored 205, Shaylenn Ellis ended with a 155, Makana Noble scored 149 and Zoei White ended with a 129.

SBL won the baker games 552-444.

Thomas Jefferson's Kendall Bell led all players with a 479 series for the boys, Ryan Smith scored 399, Keaton Johnson finished with a 248, Tim Wilkensen scored 210, Wyatt Urbanek totaled 201 and Brady Jorgensen finished with a 174.