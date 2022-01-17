Prep Bowling: TJ girls edge Sioux City East, boys lose nail bitter

Thomas Jefferson bowling squared off against Sioux City East at home on Monday. The girls team won 2,089-1,947 off a strong performance from Trinity Meyer, but the boys narrowly loss 2,594-2,562.

"I thought the girls and boys both bowled good today but unfortunately it wasn’t quite enough for the boys to pull ahead," Thomas Jefferson head coach Matt Young said. "We need to do a better job of capitalizing on the opportunities to finish the game when we get them."

Meyer led the girls with a high two-game series of 345 and a high game of 176. Her 345 series led all girl bowlers.

Marissa Byrd bowled a 288 series, Riley Rich scored 263, Tara Downing finished with a 243, Tali Dross totaled a 221 and Kendall Cames scored a 277.

The T.J. boys were led by Kendall Bell who bowled a high series of 390 and a high game of 220. His high game of 220 led all bowlers.

Eli Dross bowled a 323 series, Sam Shanno totaled a 361, Daniel Vlas scored 250, Travis Calloway scored 255 and Ryan Smith finished with a 334.

Thomas Jefferson is in action next at 3 p.m. on Thursday at Thunderbowl in a tri against St. Albert and Lewis Central.