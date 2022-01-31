Prep Bowling: TJ outbowls Red Oak

Thomas Jefferson boys and girls bowling defeated Red Oak on Monday on the road, with the boys winning 2,478-2,403 and the girls winning 1,831-1,532.
The boys were led by Ryan Smith, who bowled a 376 two-game series, and Kendall Bell bowled a high game of 203.
On the girls' side, Chassidy Brittain scored a 278 series and bowled a high game of 151.
Nolan Bryant bowled a 185, Travis Calloway scored a 284, Eli Dross tallied a 305, Daniel Vlas scored 294, and Bell scored 371.
For the girls, Tali Dross scored 241, Kendall Carnes tallied a 218, Tara Downing scored 255, Riley Rich finished with 253, and Trinity Meyer scored 217.