Prep Bowling: Vlas, Rich lead Jackets to wins

Thomas Jefferson boys and girls bowling picked up a pair of wins at Sioux City West on Monday. The boys won 2,670-2,302 and the girls won 2,036-1,726.

"Both boys and girls bowled great during the bakers round," Thomas Jefferson head coach Matt Young said. "I hope we can keep it going into next week against Sioux City East."

Thomas Jefferson is in action next at 3 p.m. on Monday at home against Sioux City East.

Daniel Vlas led the boys team with a 399 two-game series. He bowled a 220 and 179. Ryan Smith bowled the high game with a 247.

The girls were led by Riley Rich who holed the high series of a 292 and high game of 147.

On the boys side, Kendall Bell bowled a 372 series, Eli Dross finished with a 280, Sam Shanno tallied a 329, Travis Calloway scored 249 and Smith finished with a 390.

Marissa Byrd bowled a 236 series for the girls, Trinity Meyer tallied a 259, Tara Downing scored a 266 Tali Dross finished with a 254 and Kendall Carnes tallied a 268.