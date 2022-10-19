PREP CROSS COUNTRY: AL, TJ end season at districts

Abraham Lincoln and Thomas Jefferson says their cross country seasons come to an end on Wednesday at the Class 4A State Qualifying meet in Council Bluffs.

The T.J. boys took seventh as a team and the boys finished in ninth, with the top three teams headed to state.

On the girls side, A.L. took seventh and T.J. finished in ninth.

Abraham Lincoln senior Abby LaSale was the closest runner to qualifying for state as an individual with a 20th-place finish, five spots and 30 seconds away from an individual qualification. She completed the 5-kilometer course in 21 minutes, 26.8 seconds.

Sophomore Kalyn Kepler Thomason placed 38th, senior Jazmin Martinez placed 44th, sophomore Sonia Fitch placed 50th, senior Kylie Richardson took 57th, freshman Jocelyn Solorio earned 58th and senior Eliana Brown placed 59th.

"I think we ran strong," A.L. head coach Traci Stoop said. "They competed. Obviously the outcome was not totally in our favor. But I think we had some really good performances from Abby and KayLynn and I think they ran competitively. It was only five places off of going to state and 13 seconds away. It’s probably one of the highest places we’ve had in a long time."

Thomas Jefferson was led by senior Lena Schennach on the girls side. She placed in 45th. Eleana Lemus placed 48th, senior Athena Neville took 53rd, senior Hanna Nunez placed 55th, senior Hailey Carlson took 64th and Jazmarie Valle placed 67th.

"Couldn’t be more proud of how the kids ran tonight," T.J. head coach Kyle Bartholomew said. "On the girls side, we had six seniors run with all their heart and gave everything they had. Never question their heart or determination to get better and run for their teammates. Their leadership and hard work will be missed."

On the boys side, Thomas Jefferson freshman Kaiden Hamilton led all local runners with a 22nd-place finish and time of 17:38.70. T.J. senior Mark Markuson placed 43rd, freshman Immanuel Brown placed 51st, senior Ethan Bose earned 54th, junior Ryan Shepard took 57th, freshman Bailyan Williamson earned 66th and senior Asa Neville placed 67th.

"The boys did exactly what our coaches asked of them, competed," Bartholomew said. "Thought going into the race we could compete for seventh, and they did just that. Led by another amazing race by freshman Kaiden Hamilton with a 22nd-place finish. Going to lose some leadership on the boys team, but their hard work and leadership has been passed along to the underclassmen to continue on what it takes to be a XC runner at TJ. Thankful to have had the opportunity to coach all of our seniors."

Abraham Lincoln junior Cody Smith came in 36th place, sophomore Aidan Watts earned 40th, senior Robert Siford placed 49th, junior Marcos Contreras took 50th, junior Parker Herzog placed 56th, sophomore Daniel Hornberg placed 64th and senior Lucas Fitch placed 65th.

"The district completion was extremely tough," A.L. boys coach Matt Lee said. "I think our guys ran pretty well. We’ve been building throughout the season and we’ve seen ups and downs and injuries, but I think overall though we finished okay. We have a lot to build on for next year."