PREP CROSS COUNTRY: AL, TJ, ISD, AHSTW all in action

Thomas Jefferson at Bennington Invite

Freshman Kaiden Hamilton led the Thomas Jefferson boys with a 19th-place finish and time of 19 minutes, 1.86 seconds on a 5-kilometer course and senior Mark Markuson took 27th with a 19:38.03.

As a team, T.J. came in 10th out of 14 teams, two points behind Boys Town (NE) and Louisville (NE) and 18 points better than Bennington Westview (NE).

Thomas Jefferson senior Eleana Lemus led the girls with a 33rd-place finish and time of 24:29.58 and senior Lena Schennach took 34th with a 24:44.77.

As a team, Thomas Jefferson finished ninth behind Wahoo Bishop Neumann (NE) and ahead of North Bend Central (NE).

Abraham Lincoln at Blair Invite

Abraham Lincoln senior Abby LaSale led the girls' team with a 24th-place finish and a time of 23:10.43. KayLynn Kepler Thomason came in 24th with a 23:10.43.

As a team, the Lynx finished ninth out of 10 teams, 26 points behind Gretna (NE) and 14 points better than Omaha Mercy.

On the boys' side, junior Cody Smith finished in 27th with a 19:16.79 and sophomore Aidan Watts earned 36th with a 19:49.95.

A.L. finished eighth as a team out of 10, defeating Valley Douglas County West (NE) by 16 points and losing to Omaha Roncalli Catholic by 15 points.

Tri-Center at Panorama Invite

Tri-Center sophomore Quincey Scheckloth led the Trojan girls with a 27th-place finish and time of 23:27.33 and freshman Soleil McCool took 48th with a 25:55.63.

Tri-Center came in ninth as a team out of 11. They lost to Stuart West Central Valley by 37 points and defeated Jefferson Greene County by 26 points.

Freshman Nic Dahir led the boys with a 41st-place finish and time of 20:20.20. Sophomore Kyle McDonald took 52nd with a 21:12.44.

The Trojans took 11th as a team out of 12. They fell to Van Meter by four points and defeated Exira-EHK by 16.

AHSTW and ISD at Corning Southwest Valley Invite

AHSTW junior Rylie Knop took fourth in the girls' race with a time of 22:43.72 and freshman Ava Paulsen earned sixth with a time of 22:48.54.

AHSTW placed second as a team, falling to Martensdale St. Mary's by 10 points and defeating Winterset JV by 17.

In the boys' race, ISD freshman Christian Lopez-Rodriguez came in 52nd with a 24:45.26 and AHSTW sophomore earned eighth with a 20:11.13. Neither ISD nor AHSTW posted a team score in the boys' race.