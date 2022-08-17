PREP CROSS COUNTRY: Attitude and effort, LC cross country aims for high goals

Attitude and effort.

That's been head coach Taylor May's motto for Lewis Central cross country since he took over the team. That motto still rings true for the 2023 season with high hopes for both the boys and girls team.

"It’s very exciting," he said. "We had pretty successful sports season at Lewis Central last year and we’re hoping to continue that this fall. It’s exciting to get back working with the kids. They’re excited, they’re ready to get out there and compete. It’s been a lot of fun so far."

Possibly the biggest name on the roster is junior Ethan Eichhorn who is already a highly-decorated runner. In his cross country career, he was one spot away from medaling as a freshman and earned Lewis Central's first individual medal since 1976 as a sophomore with a 13th place finish.

He also placed eighth in two mile in track last spring after being injured for a majority of the season.

"He’s had a great summer," May said. "He was injured for a majority of the track season last spring. He was able to come back and after taking a month off he was still able to finish eighth in the two-mile at state which was very impressive. He used that as a springboard to continue this summer working very hard. He’s very dedicated. He’s looking for big things to happen this year."

Eichhorn isn't the only runner on the boys team hoping to have success this season.

Kade Diercks and Marshall Arkfeld have stepped up as leaders this summer and runners like Richard Selken, Haidyn Cox and Asher Rodenburg hope to make an impact.

"We’re moving down to 3A this year," May said. "The team has some pretty big goals. Obviously Glenwood is going to be tremendous again this year, so looking to compete with them and hopefully compete for a Hawkeye-10 title. The boys have a really big goal of making it to state this year as a team. Lewis Central hasn’t made it since 2002 as a team. That’s one of their big goals right now."

The Titans are also excited about the potential the girls team is showing. They return their top two runners from last season, Mahri Manz and Maya Humlicek, as well as a handful of other runners.

Some other teams May is hoping to see contribute are Olivia Arkfeld, Isabel McNeal, Makenzie Stephens, Kyleigh Hanna, Elise Mullenix and Ava Bussey.

Lewis Central starts the season at 9 a.m. on Aug. 27 at the Glenwood Invite.

"As long as they bring that positive attitude and they bring their best effort the possibilities are endless for what they can do," May said. "We’re trying to run as a pack this year. I think that’s a big goal of both the boys and girls, run together, keep pushing each other. That will hopefully take us to where we want to be and achieve our goals that way."